Woman Spends 3-Weeks In Intensive Care After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

Lavinia Kelly did nothing but stop by a gas station to drizzle nacho cheese sauce over the Doritos she bought on the way home for work: and now she’s spent the last three weeks in intensive care.

Kelly purchased her snack from Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove, California on April 21st. The next day, she went to the hospital where she was treated for double-vision. Soon after, she was vomiting and having breathing problems. Now, she’s been in in intensive care being treated for botulism, a rare paralytic illness: which, according to the CDC, is typically caused by consuming foods that have been improperly preserved or canned.

The scary part: Kelly is one of at least five people who have been hospitalized after eating food from the same gas station. Luckily, officials have since halted food sales at the business.

Source: Yahoo! News

