Computer Engineer Bride has No Girlfriends to take Photos with, Invites Her Bros Instead

May 21, 2017 10:26 AM
When in doubt bring all your guy friends out.

Rebeca Brantes studies computer engineering in Brazil and is 1 of 4 girls in a classroom of 60 students. Lets just say the odds of her making girlfriends in her class are pretty slim. So when came time to getting married and taking photos Rebeca got pretty creative, she tells Bored Panda “I came up with the idea one week before the wedding. I was looking into some “making of” pictures of brides with their gang of girls, all in robes, laughing, drinking champagne and all, and I got a bit sad because I wouldn’t be able to do anything like that.” Rebeca got all her close guys friends together for one pretty epic photo shoot. Rebeca shared some of the photos from the shoot and the internet fell in love with them instantly, “I am very happy with the photos. Sometimes I look at then and find myself laughing like crazy. But I never imagined this would become so viral.” Check out some of the pics below.

