Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks are Kind of Serious About Running for Office

Dwayne Johnson took to the SNL stage for the 5th time.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not only joined by Alec Baldwin on the Saturday Night Live season finale, Tom Hanks made an appearance during the Baywatch stars opening monologue. Earlier this week Dwayne Johnson had been asked if he would run for president in 2020, he’s made it clear though that it’s not going to happen. Until Last night when he jokingly made his presidential bid for the 2020 election. He even introduced his running mate Tom Hanks who seems just as serious as Johnson about running. Both listed their experience from all the films they stared in from fighting in WWII to saving California from an earthquake. Check out the stars announcement in the clip below.