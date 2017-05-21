This Coffee Shop Serves Lattes Inside Avocados

Avocados are great, no question about that. Their super healthy, and definitely make for a great morning snack. Lattes are also awesome, but would you put the two together?

The latest bizarre food/drink trend say yes, absolutely. The Truman Cafe in Melbourne has recently come up with something they call, the avolatte. Its a late served in an avocado, that has been cut in half. This seems like two very strange flavors to put together, but who knows? We’ll have to wait until the avolatte makes it’s way to the US before we can make a good judgment.

You're not hallucinating, this really is a latte in an avocado. WHAT! 🥑😱 #avolatte #stilltoohungoverforthis (#regram @3dvisionvideography) A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) on May 21, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Via Elite Daily