This little white bag seems ridiculous when you see the $4 million price tag attached, but once you begin to understand where it came from, the price begins to make sense. This is a small bag of Moon dust, a very rare rock sample taken from the Moon.

In fact this bag was the first sample taken from the moon, on the Apollo 11 mission. It will hit the auction on the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11’s moon landing, July 20th.

Via Mashable