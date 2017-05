Ariana Grande is “in hysterics” physically OK, after learning at least 19 people were killed at her concert.

Sources in contact with the singer tell TMZ, Ariana is devastated that young people who came for a good time are now lying dead and injured.¬†Soon after Ariana walked off the stage on Monday night a bomb went off just outside the concert arena.¬†Insiders told TMZ that Grande’s concert slated for Thursday at London’s O2 Arena could be canceled, due to that she’s ‘in no condition to perform’.