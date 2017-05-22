Beyoncé’s Baby Shower Featured A Nigerian Theme, Soul Food, And Was Held At An “Estate” Once Owned By Madonna

Beyoncé, gorgeous and pregnant as ever, held a baby shower for the ages over the weekend with her baby twins being due in just a matter of weeks.

The party was held at an estate once owed by Madonna, and had a Nigerian theme, complete with colorful patterned rugs, floor pillows, and wall tapestries. Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat music with drummers and dancers entertained the guests and everyone dined on a lunch of soul food.

The guests list included Serena Williams, her sister Solange, La La Anthony, and even had a mini Destiny’s Child reunion as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams attended.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Via Glamour