Cameras Catch Spectator Playing With His Nipples During Dallas’ AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

The competition was fierce over the weekend at the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Las Colinas. Billy Horschel and Jason Day headed to a playoff to determine the winner of this year’s tournament, and you could have cut the tension with a knife.

One spectator, however, had a different method for cooling his jets. Cameras caught him sitting behind Billy Horschel, as he was lining up an important putt, playing and pinching himself. His nipples to be exact.

This guy LOVES golf #foreplay A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on May 21, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

We don’t know who you are sir, but we salute you. Plus, Billy Horschel went on to win the tournament. What if the nipple play was the key to his victory?

Via Barstool Sports