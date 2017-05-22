Canine Corner: CJ

Meet CJ! This little love bug was surrendered to the shelter after his family decided he was no longer a good fit for them. Poor guy had no idea what he had done to make them abandon him. The shelter staff loved him so they pleaded the LHS foster program to help find him a home. Could it be yours?

CJ is a quiet, gentle boy who wags his tail as soon as he sees you! He loves explore in the yard then take a nap in the warm sun. And of course, he loves hanging out with his humans! He does great with the resident doggies and given his age, he would do best in a home with older kids. His sweet disposition would likely do well with cats.

CJ is about 10 years old and weighs 17 lbs. He is neutered, heartworm-negative , up-to-date on vaccines and micro chipped. He is also crate-trained and potty-trained. He does well in the car and on a leash. In fact, he’s so well-behaved he is allowed to roam freely through the house when his foster parents are away. He also sleeps quietly throughout the night in his crate.

If you are interested in meeting this precious, deserving soul, please complete an application online and his foster family will be in touch within 24 hours. http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See CJ in action!

