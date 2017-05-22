Cher Blows Everyone Away In Pasties & Diamonds At The Billboard Music Awards

May 22, 2017 9:49 AM
Cher took home the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards. While her award is well deserved, we can’t help but talk about her performance!

Ladies and gents, Cher is better than ever at 71-years-old!!!

For starters, what 70-year-old do you know that can wear pasties, a thong, and diamonds on stage? She looked absolutely amazing!

And let’s not forget that she can still belt out a song or two. Cher sang “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Not only that, but the woman was movin’ on stage!

Yeah, we’ll have whatever she’s having!

