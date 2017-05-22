Cher Blows Everyone Away In Pasties & Diamonds At The Billboard Music Awards

Cher took home the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards. While her award is well deserved, we can’t help but talk about her performance!

Ladies and gents, Cher is better than ever at 71-years-old!!!

For starters, what 70-year-old do you know that can wear pasties, a thong, and diamonds on stage? She looked absolutely amazing!

We still believe in life after love, thanks to #Cher! 👌🏽The singer accepted the well-deserved Icon Award at the #BillboardMusicAwards. #BBMAs 📷: Ethan Miller/Getty Images A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on May 21, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

And let’s not forget that she can still belt out a song or two. Cher sang “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Not only that, but the woman was movin’ on stage!

Yeah, we’ll have whatever she’s having!