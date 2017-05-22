Dairy Queen Brings Back Two ’90s Menu Items That Are Fan Favorites

Dairy Queen is the latest fast-food retailer to join the nostalgic wave. Two menu items are making their way back to the hearts of every ’90s kid out there. These two items are fan favorites treats Treatzza Pizza on May 22 and Misty Slush on June 26.

Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), Barry Westrum, told Business Wire in an interview, “There is an obvious resurgence in everything ‘90s and both Treatzza Pizza and Misty Slush were fan favorites from that era. Those two treats were loved by fans from day one. They asked us to bring them back and we delivered.”

The relaunch of Treatzza Pizza comes just in time for the warmer weather. The treat will be available in different flavors from Choco Brownie, Reese’s, M&M and Heath Treatzza Pizzas. The pizzas are also made with a fudge cookie crust that gives just the right amount of crunch and layered with Dairy Queen’s signature vanilla soft serve, candy pieces and topped off with a chocolate drizzle. Treatzza Pizzas will be served pre-cut enough for up to eight people.

The relaunch of the Misty Slush will be added back to the DQ menu permanently and will be available in fruit flavors such as Cherry, Blue-Raspberry, Grape, Strawberry-Kiwi and Lemon-Lime. Fun fact: Misty Slush was better known in the ‘80s and ‘90s as Mr. Misty.