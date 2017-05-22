Globe Life Park Voted Best Vegan Friendly Ballpark By PETA

For a state that’s known for its BBQ, we’re recognized by PETA for our vegan options.

PETA released a list of its top 10 Vegan Friendly Ballparks. Can you believe the ballpark with a 3 foot hot dog is the most vegan friendly? Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas, home of the Texas Rangers is the number one Vegan friendly ballpark. Last year globe life park rolled out the ballpark vegan cart, and it turned out to be a pretty big hit. The stand includes Chicken wraps, nachos topped with dairy-free cheese, chili with Beyond Beef Feisty Crumble, Texas BBQ meat-free jerky, Southwest black bean burgers, spinach wraps with hummus, black bean tamales, and Lightlife Jumbo Smart Dogs with a whole-grain bun. PETA says the Arlington baseball stadium went out of its way to offer “creative, animal-friendly twists on classic stadium food,” according to a statement from PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. The vegan cart is located in section 16, on the first floor on the third-base side.