Harry Styles Surprises Audience During Secret Show With Duet With Stevie Nicks (Video)

Harry Styles performed a secret show Friday at the famed Los Angeles’ The Troubadour. His hour-long set contained songs almost exclusively from his new LP, although fans in attendance were treated to one incredible surprise.

He described the event as “going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life,” before introducing the legendary Stevie Nicks to the stage. The pair performed Styles’ “Two Ghosts,” leading into a beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” before concluding their duet with “Leather and Lace.”

Suffice to say that Styles was completely captivated by watching one his idols.

Via Vanity Fair