Netflix Gets Booed At Cannes

Last week, Cannes announced that Netflix films would no longer be allowed at the festival. The reasoning behind the decision comes from a French law saying films require a three year window between theater release and a streaming service.

As we all know, Netflix is straight to streaming, even if the film hits theaters. Making this Netfilx’s first and last appearance at the festival.

Sadly, Netflix’s debut appearance at Cannes was hit with boos from the audience. The premiere of Okja was completely ruined. And it’s not because the film is terrible. In fact, Okja is already getting good reviews.

The boos came from people who believe Netflix and other streaming services are ruining the movies business. Things got so out of hand that the film was actually shut down, then restarted.

Actress Tilda Swinton wasn’t too concerned over the incident saying,

“As with many matters, there’s room for everybody.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think there’s room for Netflix in Hollywood? Or are they taking away theater business? Take our poll.