PayPal Suing Pandora For ‘Patently Unlawful’ Logo

PayPal has filed and infringement lawsuit against internet music mogul Pandora.

The online payment company argues that Pandora’s minimalist logo “dilutes the distinctiveness” of its own branding. “Element by element and in overall impression, the similarities between the logos are striking, obvious, and patently unlawful,” the lawsuit alleges.

In October 2016, Pandora announced it was redesigning its logo from a thin, serifed “P” into the chunky, sans serifed “P” that it is today. The color scheme was also changed from midnight blue to a softer shade of blue. By comparison, PayPal’s logo, active since 2014, also features a minimalist-looking “P” in a sans serif font and sporting a blue color palette. PayPal’s mark actually consists of two overlapping and slanted “Ps,” whereas Pandora keeps it to one. Both P’s lack a hole.

“Pandora’s use of its infringing and diluting mark thus is causing and is likely to cause confusion as to whether Pandora’s services originate from or are sponsored by PayPal, and as to whether there is an association or affiliation between Pandora and PayPal,” the lawsuit states, adding that some consumers are even asking whether the similarities mean that PayPal has purchased Pandora.

-source via billboard.com