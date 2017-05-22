Satisfy Your Taste Buds With Pickle-Flavored Popsicles!

May 22, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: food, pickle ice, Pickle Juice, Pickles, Popsicles, van holtens

Hey, before you realize it, Summer will be upon us.  That means 100 degree days followed by 85 degree nights, and you’re going to seek any and all methods to try and stay cool.  What better method is there than a nice delicious popsicle?  That being said, we can probably think of a few different flavors that might be better than pickle!

Van Houten’s are the creators of popular pickle products Pickle-In-A-Pouch and Pickleback Brine are the masterminds behind Pickle Ice, a freeze-pop made out of pickle juice.  Pickles are actually full of electrolytes, and the ice pops are being targeted towards athletes to consume during strenuous workouts to avoid cramps.

You can purchase Pickle Ice through Amazon, or in your local grocery store!

Via Delish

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live