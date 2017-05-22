Satisfy Your Taste Buds With Pickle-Flavored Popsicles!

Hey, before you realize it, Summer will be upon us. That means 100 degree days followed by 85 degree nights, and you’re going to seek any and all methods to try and stay cool. What better method is there than a nice delicious popsicle? That being said, we can probably think of a few different flavors that might be better than pickle!

Van Houten’s are the creators of popular pickle products Pickle-In-A-Pouch and Pickleback Brine are the masterminds behind Pickle Ice, a freeze-pop made out of pickle juice. Pickles are actually full of electrolytes, and the ice pops are being targeted towards athletes to consume during strenuous workouts to avoid cramps.

You can purchase Pickle Ice through Amazon, or in your local grocery store!

