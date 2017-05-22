The FBI Is Now Possibly Investigating The Fyre Festival For Fraud

It doesn’t seem like stopping anytime soon for the co-creators of the infamous Fyre Festival.

According to the New York Times, a criminal investigation has been launched looking into the festival for possible mail, wire and securities fraud spearheaded by the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York. A source told the outlet that the investigation is being overseen by a prosecutor that works in the complex frauds and cybercrime unit.

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland have already been hit with a $100 million class-action lawsuit and the number of lawsuits since has increased to over a dozen.

-source via people.com