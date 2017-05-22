The FBI Is Now Possibly Investigating The Fyre Festival For Fraud

May 22, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, fbi, fraud, Fyre Festival, investigation, Ja Rule

It doesn’t seem like stopping anytime soon for the co-creators of the infamous Fyre Festival.

According to the New York Times, a criminal investigation has been launched looking into the festival for possible mail, wire and securities fraud spearheaded by the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York.  A source told the outlet that the investigation is being overseen by a prosecutor that works in the complex frauds and cybercrime unit.

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland have already been hit with a $100 million class-action lawsuit and the number of lawsuits since has increased to over a dozen.

-source via people.com 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live