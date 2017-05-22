UPDATE: Confirmed 19 Dead, In Manchester Bombing

May 22, 2017 8:01 PM

An up date from earlier,

Yahoo News confirms

  • At least 19 people have died and 55 others are injured following a “serious incident” reported to be an explosion at the Manchester Arena.
  • A police statement said: “There are a number of fatalities and others injured.” It is being treated as a “suspected terrorist incident”.
  • Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig.
    A spokesman for the US singer has confirmed she is OK.
  • Armed police have now lined the streets around the arena and officers are moving members of the public away.
  • Manchester’s Victoria station, which backs onto the arena, has been evacuated and all trains cancelled.
  • Manchester police confirm that a controlled explosion carried out near the arena was not a second device, but “abandoned clothing”
