UPDATE: Confirmed 19 Dead, In Manchester Bombing

An up date from earlier,
Yahoo News confirms
- At least 19 people have died and 55 others are injured following a “serious incident” reported to be an explosion at the Manchester Arena.
- A police statement said: “There are a number of fatalities and others injured.” It is being treated as a “suspected terrorist incident”.
- Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig.
A spokesman for the US singer has confirmed she is OK.
- Armed police have now lined the streets around the arena and officers are moving members of the public away.
- Manchester’s Victoria station, which backs onto the arena, has been evacuated and all trains cancelled.
- Manchester police confirm that a controlled explosion carried out near the arena was not a second device, but “abandoned clothing”