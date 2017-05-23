2017’s Best Rated Sunscreens!

Have you bought sunscreen for this Memorial Day Weekend?

Today reports these are Consumer Reports top rated choices!

5. Equate Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50 – $8.00

4. Coppertone WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50 – $12.00

3. Pure Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50 – $6.00

2. Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50 – $5.00

#1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk – $36.00

I predict far more of the #2 Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50 at only $5.00, will be sold versus #1… :).

Today also reports Top 3 Ways To Help Avoid Sunburn

Shake lotion bottle before applying – this helps to insure you’re getting an equal amount of all ingredients Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes BEFORE you go outside Reapply every (2) hours

This weekend, remember our military men and women who have fallen in the line of duty, and enjoy life. Wear sunscreen!