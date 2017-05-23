22 Dead, 59 Injured In Manchester Attack Update; Police Confirm Arrest Of Man Connected To Attack

The latest update of the terrible attack in Manchester has 22 victims of the bombing, including the attacker, and at least 59 people injured.
The Greater Manchester Police also confirmed two arrests were made last night, one of whom is connected with the attacks; the other at the Arndale Center,who currently is not believed to be connected.
British Prime Minister, Theresa May told reporters, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”
Police are currently determining if the attack was part of a terror network, and the “threat level” for another attack is currently set at “severe,” meaning they believe another attack is likely to happen.
Various World leaders offered their condolences and reactions to the deadly attack, all of whom offer their respective countries support and love at this time.
