22 Dead, 59 Injured In Manchester Attack Update; Police Confirm Arrest Of Man Connected To Attack

The latest update of the terrible attack in Manchester has 22 victims of the bombing, including the attacker, and at least 59 people injured.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

The Greater Manchester Police also confirmed two arrests were made last night, one of whom is connected with the attacks; the other at the Arndale Center,who currently is not believed to be connected.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

@MENnewsdesk Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester in connection with #ManchesterAttack — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 23, 2017

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

British Prime Minister, Theresa May told reporters, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Police are currently determining if the attack was part of a terror network, and the “threat level” for another attack is currently set at “severe,” meaning they believe another attack is likely to happen.

Various World leaders offered their condolences and reactions to the deadly attack, all of whom offer their respective countries support and love at this time.

Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following Manchester bomb attack — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 23, 2017

J'adresse mes pensées au peuple britannique, aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous menons ensemble le combat contre le terrorisme. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2017

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

India stands by Government and people of UK in this hour of distress #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 23, 2017

Flags at half-mast-Today we mourn with you.Tomorrow we'll work side by side 2 fight back.They underestimate ours&your resilience #Manchester pic.twitter.com/M5FvtIbcob — European Commission (@EU_Commission) May 23, 2017

