An Entire Country Is Listed on Airbnb

Sweden is stepping up its efforts to boost tourism…by listing it’s entire country as available for stay on Airbnb. This is not a joke. The idea is pretty cool though. You can explore anything from forests to rocky islands. The country is hoping to inform travelers of their concept of “Allemansrätten,” otherwise known as “the freedom to roam.”

According to a video promoting the listing by VisitSweden, “The freedom to roam is a right that allows people in Sweden to move around freely in nature – eating berries from the ground, sleeping under the stars and swimming in the lakes. In other words, Swedish nature is just like a regular home.”

The idea is pretty neat and especially appealing for those who enjoy the outdoors. It’s also cost friendly as when camping outdoors can sometimes cost the same or more as a rental, hostel, etc.

The listing even provides maps to the destinations, just like a normal Airbnb listing would. If you’re looking for that one big trip to plan this year, you might want to take a look at this!