Ariana Grande Suspends Rest Of Tour In Wake Of Attack

Ariana Grande says she is “broken” following the terrorist attack after her show in Manchester.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Following the attack, Ariana and her team have made the decision to suspend the rest of her Dangerous Woman Tour. She was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday before making stops in Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

Grande is reportedly “inconsolable” and “in hysterics” and cannot perform for anybody at the moment. Her manager Scooter Braun said, “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Ariana and her team are not concerned with the shows right now, and will reevaluate her touring schedule as soon as she is emotionally ready.

Via TMZ