Charlie Sheen Says Original Cast All Returning for Major League III

It’s been nearly a quarter century since the last Major League movie – wait no more! Well, maybe…

There is that pesky thing called money to finance the film. Charlie Sheen is tracking down investors, BUT Charlie, who played “Wild Thing” pitcher Ricky Vaughn, tells TMZ that he’s got a script, a director and the entire original cast on board for the movie.

Can the 51-year-old still throw a fastball? Stay tuned.

We wonder how Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast of Major League: Back To The Minors feel about him calling it Major League III?