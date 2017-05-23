Coach Just Released A Line Of NASA Clothing

What do NASA and the fashion label Coach have in common? Normally we would say nothing, except for Coach just debuted it’s latest fashion line. Let’s just say it’s heavily inspired by space.
Yes, it’s true Coach and NASA have teamed up for what could be the most expensive science line on Earth…and that includes real spacesuits.
Ok, that was a joke. A real space suit would cost you somewhere between $10 and $15 million. So let’s take a look at some of the space goodies Coach is selling…
How about these space purses and wallets?
Or a space bag?
And of course t-shirts!
While these are nice, you could just get the cheaper version at Target. Both NASA shirts for men and women are just $12.99.