Diamond Bought At Garage Sale For $13 Turns Out To Be Worth $456K

At a London car boot sale (an outdoor market where people sell personal possessions out of their cars), a 26 carat diamond ring was bought for $13 and turns out it’s actual value is roughly $456K. It will be auctioned off next month at Sotheby’s auction.

Originally the owner bought the ring in the 1980’s thinking that it was a random piece of costume jewelry. “This is an extremely rare find,” said Jessica Wyndham, head of the auction house’s jewelry department. “We’re used to people coming in with pieces from their personal collections but this was exceptional.”

The owner who has chosen to remain anonymous, wore the ring almost everyday for the past 20 decades without ever knowing or thinking this thing was worth it’s amount. It was revealed that the jewel was a cushion-shaped diamond, set in a 19th-century mount.

-source via barstoolsports.com