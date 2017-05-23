Fake Homeless Woman Exposed In Virginia

May 23, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: exposed, fake, Homeless, New Car, woman

There are two sides to every story. Unfortunately, the woman in this video didn’t really tell hers, but we have to admit the video footage is pretty damning.

A couple of guys in Virginia decided to take investigative reporting into their own hands after suspecting that a “homeless” woman wasn’t really homeless, even though she hit the streets every day begging for change. In a YouTube video posted by 1t Productions, they guys followed the supposed homeless woman after she was recorded begging for change with a sign in her hands. They followed her to a McDonald’s parking lot where they discovered she was about to get into a 2014 Fiat SUV.

Of course when they ask her what she’s doing, she became very defensive. She even tried to get the police involved, but the McDonald’s employees weren’t willing to call 911 based on the information provided at the time. At one point, the woman even claims to be on disability, but then refuses to say what for after some pressure from the guys with the camera.

Like we said earlier, we don’t really know this woman’s situation, however, if she is faking it’s wrong on so many levels because there really are people out there who need help.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live