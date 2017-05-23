Katy Perry Joins James Corden On “Carpool Karaoke,” Finally Reveals Truth About Taylor Swift Beef

May 23, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: corden, james, Katy Perry, Late Late Show, Late Late Show with James Corden, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” was reportedly about the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, but we never received a definite answer.  Many are claiming one of Katy Perry’s new tracks “Swish Swish” is about T-Swizzle, but we’ve never gotten a definite explanation.

James Corden, though, finally was able to get Perry to open up about their feud while they filmed the most recent episode of Carpool Karaoke.  Perry has been making the rounds on late-night television, promoting her new album Witness along with her upcoming tour, and finally revealed, at least her side, of their “situation.”

Via Time

