Melania Trump Swats Away Donald Trump’s Hand In Israel

May 23, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, holding hands, Israel, melania trump, slapped hand, tarmac

Since Donald trump took office, there have been numerous questions about his relationship with Melania. Let’s quickly recap…

It all started at the inauguration when Melania’s facial expression completely changed seconds after finishing a conversation with her husband, sparking #FreeMelania. Then earlier this month, Melania’s real twitter account liked a tweet implying that she hates her husband. And now, we have video footage of Melania slapping her husband’s hand away when he reaches out to hold it.

On Monday, the President and First Lady landed in Israel. While walking down the red carpeted Tel Aviv tarmac next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, the unthinkable happened. Donald Trump reached behind him to hold Melania’s hand when she quickly and violently slapped it away.

Obviously, we have no idea why Melania slapped away her hubby’s hand. But rest assured the two did get a little more touchy-feely as the day went on. It looks like they might be holding hands here.

gettyimages 686745898 Melania Trump Swats Away Donald Trumps Hand In Israel

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live