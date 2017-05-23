Melania Trump Swats Away Donald Trump’s Hand In Israel

Since Donald trump took office, there have been numerous questions about his relationship with Melania. Let’s quickly recap…

It all started at the inauguration when Melania’s facial expression completely changed seconds after finishing a conversation with her husband, sparking #FreeMelania. Then earlier this month, Melania’s real twitter account liked a tweet implying that she hates her husband. And now, we have video footage of Melania slapping her husband’s hand away when he reaches out to hold it.

On Monday, the President and First Lady landed in Israel. While walking down the red carpeted Tel Aviv tarmac next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, the unthinkable happened. Donald Trump reached behind him to hold Melania’s hand when she quickly and violently slapped it away.

Obviously, we have no idea why Melania slapped away her hubby’s hand. But rest assured the two did get a little more touchy-feely as the day went on. It looks like they might be holding hands here.