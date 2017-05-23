Migos Reportedly Refused To Perform With Katy Perry On ‘SNL’ Due To Drag Queens

May 23, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Drag Queens, Gossip, Katy Perry, Migos, performance, SNL

Sources are claiming that Katy Perry’s usage of drag queens in her performance for SNL caused a bit of tension behind the scenes.

Some of the performers have alleged that they were also supposed to join her for “Bon Appétit,” but were cut because rap trio Migos refused to appear with them on stage.  “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave,” one of the queens said. “I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened.  They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

Another source added to the claims, “I work at SNL and the rumors are true! Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there. There were initially more drag queens on the set for that song, but after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance.”

-source via newnownext.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live