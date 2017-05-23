Migos Reportedly Refused To Perform With Katy Perry On ‘SNL’ Due To Drag Queens

Sources are claiming that Katy Perry’s usage of drag queens in her performance for SNL caused a bit of tension behind the scenes.

Some of the performers have alleged that they were also supposed to join her for “Bon Appétit,” but were cut because rap trio Migos refused to appear with them on stage. “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave,” one of the queens said. “I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

Another source added to the claims, “I work at SNL and the rumors are true! Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there. There were initially more drag queens on the set for that song, but after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance.”

