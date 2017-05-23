Phone Scammer Claims To Be Grapevine Police Officer

For over a week, a person claiming to be an officer with the Grapevine Police Department has been calling people, asking for charitable donations, according to CBS 11.

Grapevine Police Department spokesperson Amanda McNew says, “As far as we know, they’re just saying that they’re collecting money for a police charity.”

Problem is… NO ONE from Grapevine Police Department is actually doing this, or authorized to do so. Yeah, it’s a SCAM!

Fortunately, many who’ve been called have reported it to Grapevine Police, and McNew says the department will NEVER request donations or personal info over the phone.

Today I spoke with Amanda McNew, who released the following, “Our concern is that more people are getting the phone calls and giving money without realizing they are being scammed. Between National Police Week last week, and our upcoming memorial honoring our own fallen officer, Darren Medlin, we want to caution citizens about donating to charities who seek them out over the phone.”

McNew also notes, “Grapevine Police will never call anyone seeking donations to charity, nor will we ask for personal account information. We urge anyone who gets a call like this to write down the caller’s name, phone number, and any other information they get, then report it to police.”