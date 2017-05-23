Piece Of Costume Jewelry Purchased For $15 Actually Worth $454,000

May 23, 2017 5:10 AM
30 years ago, a woman bought what she thought was a piece of costume jewelry at a flea market for about $15.  Next month, that same piece of costume jewelry is expected to sell for about $454,000 at an auction held by Sotherby’s.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Turns out, it wasn’t a piece of costume jewelry at all, but a for real 26.27 white carat diamond.  The buyer had no clue the diamond was real, as 19th century diamonds wer not cut in a way that showed off their brilliance and clarity.

The auction house’s jewelry department chief, Jessica Wyndham, said that the owner wore it daily, completely unaware that it was a real diamond worth almost half a million dollars.

The owners of the diamond have been asked to not be identified.

Via CTV News

