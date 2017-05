It’s a sad day in Hollywood. One of the best James Bond actors of all time, Roger Moore, has died at the age of 89-years-old.

Moore passed away sometime this morning in Switzerland. Apparently the actor had a short battle with cancer. It does appear that in his final hours he was surrounded with love. The family confirmed the news via Twitter saying…

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

It looks like his funeral services will be private and held in Monaco.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.