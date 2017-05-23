Six-Year-Old Boy Becomes World’s Youngest Club DJ

If you go clubbing in Japan, don’t be surprised to see a DJ who is out way past his bedtime.

Not only has Itsuki Morita just started elementary school, he has found his way into the record books, by becoming the official World Record holder for Youngest Club DJ. At just 6 years and 114 days, he became the record holder after playing an hour set at the restaurant and bar “L” in Osaka.

Itsuki cites Avicii as his favorite DJ, and says he wanted to become a DJ because he “saw people DJing and thought it [looked] fun.” When asked what it feels like to be a Guinness World Record holder, he said, “The happiest time! I was really happy that I could DJ. Everyone says it’s great.”

Via Guinness