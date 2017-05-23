WARNING: Specific “Nathan’s” and “Curtis” Hot Dogs Recalled

If you have bought a 14-ounce package of ‘Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks’ with a use-by-Aug. 19, 2017 date or a 16-ounce pack of ‘Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks’ with a use-by-June 15, 2017 date, Fortune reports makers John Morrell & Co., of Cincinnati OH, are recalling more than 210,000 pounds of these… due to metal shards being found in some packages.

The packages were shipped to stores nationwide and have ‘EST. 296’ printed on the sides.

If you have purchased these items, return the items to the point of purchase for a refund, or dispose of the items, immediately.