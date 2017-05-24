A Vet in Dublin Ireland is Hiring a Professional Cat Cuddler

Are you a crazy cat person and love cats? Does cattitude come naturally to you? Do you count kittens before you go asleep?

Those are just some of the requirements listed on an online job ad for a “Cat Cuddler”. If this is your dream job, then dream come true. Just Cats Veterinary Clinic and Cattery is looking for a “Cat Cuddler“. Just Cats is Dublin’s first and only dedicated feline veterinary clinic (they only treat cats). Other requirements include gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time, need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients, and have an ability to understand different types of purring. No pay rate was mentioned in the ad, but we can all imagine how much a cat cuddler gets paid. If this sounds like you, you can apply here for more info.