Arlington in Hot Water After $850K Payout to Family of Teen who Vandalized a Local Car Lot

The City of Arlington has settled to pay the family of Christian Taylor $850,000 after a Police Officer shot and killed the 19-year-old in 2015.

In August 2015, Taylor broke into the Classic Buick GMC dealership located at Interstate 20 near Collins Street, where surveillance video shows him jumping on cars and breaking numerous windows, before driving a car through the showroom.

Six officers arrived to the scene, including officer Brad Miller, who shot Taylor in an effort to stop him after refusing to cooperate with police. The department immediately fired officer Miller.

An autopsy showed Taylor was intoxicated and had traces of illegal drugs in his system.

A grand jury took no action against Officer Miller; however, the Arlington City Council unanimously approved the nearly $1 Million payout.

Many North Texans, including Arlington residents are outraged by the city’s willingness to “reward” a criminal’s family, while also urging the dealership to file suit against the family to cover the extensive damage caused.