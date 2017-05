Running back for Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, will reportedly miss a second day of organized team activities after being involved in a car crash.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that Elliott was a passenger in a car crash Sunday, but luckily did not suffer an “significant injuries.”

Ezekiel Elliott did not suffer any significant injuries in car accident Sunday, but Cowboys are being cautious now holding him out of OTAs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

According to writer for DallasCowboys.com, Nick Eatman, Elliott is being held out of activities as a precaution after he suffered a minor “head injury” in the crash.

Cowboys confirm Ezekiel Elliott was passenger in car accident. Bumped his head. Limited to working off to the side today as a precaution. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 24, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.