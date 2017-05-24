Justin Bieber Surprises Fan Performing On A Street Corner (Video)

Justin Bieber was strolling down the streets of Montclair, New Jersey when he noticed a girl singing and playing guitar on a street corner.

Of course, everyone watching her started freakin’ and took out their phones to try and capture a pic or video or the star, but he encouraged everyone to put their phones away and “be a normal person for a second.” He wanted all the attention on her, and was able to convince most of the crowd to pout their phones away.

He then stood in the crowd and watched her perform, and even swayed back and forth with a couple of fans as the girl played Colbie Caillat’s “Brighter Than the Sun.” It’s a super sweet moment that proves that even the Biebs can be cool every once in a while!

At the end of the performance, he dished out high fives to crowd and made his way off.

Bieber has to have a soft heart for street performers, because it wasn’t too long ago that he was doing the exact same thing!

