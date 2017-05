A massive 1 million ton landslide has blanketed part of California’s iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur. This could be due to an unusually wet winter according to state transportation officials. The slide is reportedly one of the state’s biggest.

Although roads remain closed, there is partial coastal access via Naci-Fergusson Rd.

NASA has shared an aerial photo of the current scene on the coastal highway.

#NASA shared this satellite image of the scenic CA hwy in #BigSur wiped out by a massive landslide over the weekend. #California pic.twitter.com/EivPVP7pXm — Joanne Serrieh (@JoanneSerrieh) May 24, 2017

According to Associated Press West Region, the landslide is still moving. See the footage below.

'It's still moving': More than 1 million tons of rock covers California's famed coastal highway in Big Sur. Story: https://t.co/dnWF9EaQes pic.twitter.com/zKZrTG2lYf — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) May 24, 2017

Very dramatic before and after images of the #BigSur landslide. pic.twitter.com/W4YZUdCKqF — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 24, 2017