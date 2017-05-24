People Are Upset The Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims Include Ariana Grande Bunny Ears

More and more information is coming out about the deadly attacks in Manchester a couple of days ago, along with plenty of tributes to the victims and their families.
One of the most popular tributes that’s being spread is a picture of a black ribbon adorned with a pair of Ariana Grande-inspired bunny ears.
Unfortunately, a lot of people are upset with the image, because they feel it’s branding Ariana Grande on a tragedy and takes focus away from the victims.
Whether or not the ribbon should include bunny ears could be up for debate, but does it really need to be? Ariana and her team didn’t create the image, and getting angry about it really does take focus away from the victims.
What do you think? Are the bunny ears appropriate, or should they use a ribbon that highlights Manchester of the UK instead?
Via Bustle