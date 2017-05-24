People Are Upset The Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims Include Ariana Grande Bunny Ears

More and more information is coming out about the deadly attacks in Manchester a couple of days ago, along with plenty of tributes to the victims and their families.

One of the most popular tributes that’s being spread is a picture of a black ribbon adorned with a pair of Ariana Grande-inspired bunny ears.

No words , just 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wASShpn0H1 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) May 23, 2017

Unfortunately, a lot of people are upset with the image, because they feel it’s branding Ariana Grande on a tragedy and takes focus away from the victims.

Everytime i look at this picture…. and start to think about arianas ears and the black ribbon… how is this even possible pic.twitter.com/bm14QqFexV — #prayforariana (@Purposecuddles) May 23, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks that ribbon with the bunny ears is utterly and obnoxiously tasteless?? Branding Ariana at a time like this?! — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) May 23, 2017

black ribbon w/bunny ears for Manchester is a NO. black ribbon yes, great, wonderful….the bunny ears NO. it makes it more about the artist — with luvey (@with_luvey) May 23, 2017

Not sure how to feel about the ribbon with the Ariana ears being the sign of remembrance rn. Maybe show some England pride not Ariana pride? — Jenna Corradeno (@thelovelyjenna) May 23, 2017

Whether or not the ribbon should include bunny ears could be up for debate, but does it really need to be? Ariana and her team didn’t create the image, and getting angry about it really does take focus away from the victims.

What do you think? Are the bunny ears appropriate, or should they use a ribbon that highlights Manchester of the UK instead?

Via Bustle