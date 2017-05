People Are Upset The Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims Include Ariana Grande Bunny Ears

More and more information is coming out about the deadly attacks in Manchester a couple of days ago, along with plenty of tributes to the victims and their families.

One of the most popular tributes that’s being spread is a picture of a black ribbon adorned with a pair of Ariana Grande-inspired bunny ears.

No words , just ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป pic.twitter.com/wASShpn0H1 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) May 23, 2017

Unfortunately, a lot of people are upset with the image, because they feel it’s branding Ariana Grande on a tragedy and takes focus away from the victims.

Everytime i look at this picture…. and start to think about arianas ears and the black ribbon… how is this even possible pic.twitter.com/bm14QqFexV — #prayforariana (@Purposecuddles) May 23, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks that ribbon with the bunny ears is utterly and obnoxiously tasteless?? Branding Ariana at a time like this?! — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) May 23, 2017

black ribbon w/bunny ears for Manchester is a NO. black ribbon yes, great, wonderful….the bunny ears NO. it makes it more about the artist — with luvey (@with_luvey) May 23, 2017

Not sure how to feel about the ribbon with the Ariana ears being the sign of remembrance rn. Maybe show some England pride not Ariana pride? — Jenna Corradeno (@thelovelyjenna) May 23, 2017

Whether or not the ribbon should include bunny ears could be up for debate, but does it really need to be? ย Ariana and her team didn’t create the image, and getting angry about it really does take focus away from the victims.

What do you think? ย Are the bunny ears appropriate, or should they use a ribbon that highlights Manchester of the UK instead?

Via Bustle