Rachel Lindsay Has A Message For All Those Upset By The Spoilers From “The Bachelorette”

May 24, 2017 5:54 AM
Filed Under: Bachelor, bachelorette, funny, premature show spoiling, pss, Rachel Lindsay, Spoilers, video

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette started, some would say, by spoiling the end of this last season of The Bachelor.

Her announcement as the next Bachelorette came while she was still in the running for Nick Viall’s heart.  Since the shows are taped months in advance, that let the audience know that Rachel was not going to win.  Now, people are upset that it was announced Rachel became engaged during the course of taping the show to one of her Bachelors.

For all those upset about all The Bachelorette spoilers, Rachel has a message for you, that includes just a few more spoilers for this upcoming season: people will get too drunk, the guys will definitely fight, and it will be the most dramatic season EVER!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live