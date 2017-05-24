Rashad Jennings Is Your DWTS Champion! David Ross Places Second, Normani Kordei Takes Third

With many favorites exiting early this year, including former Glee star Heather Morris, nobody knew really what to expect on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars. The final three celebrities in the competition were former baseball player David Ross, NFL Running Back Rashad Jennings, and Fifth Harmony member, Normani Kordei, the favorite to snag the trophy.

Ultimately, it was Jennings’ incredible charm along with a pair of perfect performances that wowed the judges and crowd and secured his victory in season 24 of the competition.

Normani had a pretty secure lead heading into the finale, thanks to her incredible talent along with Fifth Harmony’s MASSIVE social media presence, although it was not enough to snag the victory, or most surprising probably even finish second.

Congrats on a fantastic season, y’all!

Via USA Today