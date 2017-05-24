Spicy Starburst And Skittles Are Set For Release This Winter

May 24, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, December, new, Skittles, spicy flavors, starburst, Winter, Wrigley

One representative from the candy company Wrigley confirmed that Skittles and Starburst will be infused with a spicy zing this December.

The “Sweet Heat” candies will have a a black wrapper and a new fiery logo.  The Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark, while the Starburst are similarly flavored with Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to try these new flavors come December.

-source via barstoolsports.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live