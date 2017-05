In efforts to provide healthier breakfast options, General Mills has updated its classic Trix cereal. The cereal has been stripped of its neon hues, which actually removed artificial flavors and colors from its recipe. Hooray for healthier foods, but we’ll sure miss the colorful and vibrant cereal that was Trix.

Many took to Twitter to express their dismay with the new cereal or to just be nostalgic about the 90s because who doesn’t love being nostalgic?

Bruh I just poured a bowl of Trix and almost threw the whole box away. When the hell did they change the color? pic.twitter.com/XjsWxREOwl — Molly Cyrus (@PrettyBoy_Zwagg) May 22, 2017

@nikki082489 Sorry! In 2016 the artificial flavors and colors were removed from Trix cereal. We'll share your feedback with our team TY! — General Mills Cereal (@GenMillsCereal) October 20, 2016

wow, Trix cereal has lost all its vibrancy, joy, & optimism. what an apt metaphor for the Millennial Soul! hahaha please hire me https://t.co/j6HMONEbRW — dale walker 🍃🍂 (@warmsynths) May 23, 2017

THIS IS TRIX CEREAL pic.twitter.com/FpHkNp3tYd — Clare (@clarejy) May 23, 2017