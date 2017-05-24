Tom Cruise Says “Top Gun 2” Is “Definitely Happening”

May 24, 2017 5:29 AM
Top Gun 2 is officially clear for takeoff according to Tom Cruise.  The 54-year-old told the hosts of the Australian TV program Sunrise, “It is definitely happening,” and filming could begin as early as next year.

The rumors of a sequel have been prominent for the past few years.  In 2015, Cruise mentioned how it would be “fun” to climb into the cockpit again, and that he and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were “trying to figure it out.”  And last year, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of the pair after the two discussed the project.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio that released Top Gun, refused to comment.

