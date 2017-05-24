Tom Cruise Says ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Coming Soon

May 24, 2017 5:36 PM
Tom Cruise says the long-discussed sequel to Top Gun is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show Sunrise.  He added that filming is likely to begin next year and that the movie is “definitely happening”.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday’s 31st anniversary of the original’s release.

-source via fox4news.com

