You Can Own Harry Styles’ Los Angeles Bachelor Pad For A Cool $8.5 Million

May 24, 2017 7:57 AM
All you collectors of One Direction memorabilia, today is your lucky day.

Harry Styles recently put up his beautiful Hollywood Hills home for sale.  The three-bedroom, 4,401 square-foot home has includes  “epic” views of downtown, and is just above the Sunset Strip.

All together, the house has 14 rooms, and features a breakfast room, living room, master bedroom, large patio, home theater and two other bedrooms.  The home also has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a long drive to ensure maximum privacy.

Styles is probably selling the house in preparation for his first solo tour to promote his self titled debut album.  He purchased the home for $6,870,000 in January 2016, meaning he’s only had the home for about 18 months.

