Anthony Daniels Almost Turned Down the Roll of C-3PO

The original Star Wars film turns 40 today (May 25). But one of its iconic characters could have been very different.

English actor Anthony Daniels spoke with KNX News Radio and revealed he initially wasn’t excited about the role of everyone’s favorite neurotic protocol droid.

“It is true that I wasn’t particularly keen, in fact, I wasn’t keen at all to be in a low-budget sci-fi movie in the part of a robot,” he said. “But it was a concept painted by Ralph McQuarrie that changed my mind completely, that and George Lucas’ script.”

“Fate took a strange hand there, fate or the force,” he continued. “Against my will, I kinda got sucked into it, and then became a part of it that I can’t leave, I’m actually very fond of my character C-3PO.”

Fun fact: Daniels is the only actor to appear in all nine Star Wars films, including the forthcoming The Last Jedi.

Check out the full interview below.