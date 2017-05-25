Ben & Jerry’s Bans Same Flavored Scoops Until Australia Passes Marriage Equality

That’s one way to get a countries attention.

Unless you don’t order 2 of the same flavored scoops this won’t really bother you., but if two scoops of vanilla is your thing then you might not be happy with Ben and Jerry’s. The ice cream juggernaut has declared a ban of two scoops of the same flavor at all its stores in Australia until marriage equality becomes legal in the land down under. There are currently 26 Ben and Jerry’s in Australia. Imogen Rugg, Ben & Jerry’s Australia spokesperson, told the HuffPost in a statement, “We are proud to be standing alongside The Equality Campaign to continue the fight for marriage equality in Australia. Ben & Jerry’s has a long and proud history of commitment to social justice, including LGBTQI rights and marriage equality. This commitment is grounded in our company’s core values and an unshakable belief that everyone deserves full and equal civil rights.” who knows how long this ban will last, according the New York Times currently 70 percent of Australians support same-sex marriage.