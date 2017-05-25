Bodybuilding Judge Critiques Zac Efron’s Bod: “What He Really Needs Is A Wider Back. His Back Is A Little Narrow.”

Zac Efron has an alright body we suppose.

Dude worked incredibly hard, too. His diet, for a time, consisted only of organic grass fed/free range protein and organic leafy greens, and he worked out CONSTANTLY, so he’s earned that awesome physique.

And he’s a had an incredibly successful career, but if he ever wants to step away from acting, he might have a second career option in professional physique competition. Steve Weinberger, head judge for the National Physique Committee and the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, has judged fitness competition for the last 25 years. He says while Efron’s body isn’t suited for bodybuilding, he definitely can see him have a career in physique competition. Weinberger explained saying, “I think he’d be a good competitor because he’s in excellent condition. What he really needs is a wider back. His back is a little narrow. It’s kind of straight up and down.”

See?! There is something wrong with Zac Efron!

